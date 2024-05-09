The Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar rap beef is everywhere.

With references on WWE and AEW programming this week, as well as a public invitation from Shawn Michaels to both to use the NXT platform to resolve their issues, betting odds have now been set for a potential future showdown between the two hip-hop legends.

Betting odds for a fantasy wrestling match and boxing match between Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been set by BetOnline, with Drake opening as a slight favorite in a wrestling bout, and the two opening at even odds for a potential boxing showdown.

From BetOnline: