There was a relatively significant incident in the crowd at the AEW and ROH television taping on Wednesday night.

Following the live AEW Dynamite on TBS broadcast from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, matches and segments were taped inside the arena for an upcoming episode of ROH On HonorClub.

During the ROH taping, an incident took place involving a fan in the crowd harassing Skye Blue.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, while Skye Blue was wrestling a match against Rachael Ellering, a fan in the front row allegedly began making ‘sexually-charged and harassing comments’ towards Blue.

As Blue and Ellering were fighting on the floor at ringside on the same side that the aforementioned fan was sitting, the insensitive comments continued, prompting Blue to yell back at the fan not to be “such a pervert, assh*le,” before telling him to “f**k off.”

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards then called for security to have a word with the fan as Blue and Ellering continued their match at ringside.

After the exchanges, the fan, who had a young child with him, was ejected from the building following a talk with security.

AEW policy, which is shown prior to the start of all events, requests that fans do not partake in ‘discriminatory or harassing behavior towards performers or other fans.’

During the live AEW Dynamite broadcast, Saraya was shown on-camera during the Harley Cameron vs. Mariah May match pointing out a fan at ringside and calling him a “creep.” This was apparently the same fan that would later be ejected.

Company officials were said to be pleased with how Skye and Ellering kept their cool and kept their match going despite the obvious distractions as a result of the incident.