Daniel Rodimer has pled not guilty on murder charges.

The former WWE Tough Enough contestant and WWE developmental talent is facing murder charges in connection to the death of a 47-year-old man named Christopher Tapp, who died at the hospital after suffering injuries in a hotel fight in October 2023.

The Clark County Coroner’s office believes that the cause of Tapp’s death was related to blunt force trauma injuries that were sustained in the fight, and the criminal complaint filed by the Clark County District Attorney’s office alleges Rodimer killed Tapp by striking him “on the head, the said killing having been willful, deliberate and premeditated.”

Rodimer turned himself in to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police back on March 7, 2024, after a warrant was issued for his arrest, and was released on a $200,000 bond.

David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, Rodimer’s defense attorneys, told KTVB TV in Las Vegas that he “maintains his complete innocence and looks forward to his day in court.”

On Wednesday, Rodimer had his day in court.

Rodimer’s attorney David Chesnoff said on Wednesday that his client “vigorously denies any responsibility for the allegations.”

We will keep you posted.