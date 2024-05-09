– Tony Khan did not appear on AEW Dynamite for the first time since The Elite attack this week. The AEW President was traveling to Europe this past week on Fulham-related business. He was, however, at the past two AEW Dynamite shows.

– Barring potential injuries, AEW reportedly has ‘pretty solid creative plans’ for the top stars and programs in the company for the rest of 2024.

– Despite not appearing on WWE programming or being backstage at WWE shows as of late, Tamina Snuka is reportedly still under contract with the company. She was not included in the 2024 WWE Draft.

(H/T: Fightful Select)