At the AEW Dynamite show at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, matches and segments were taped for an upcoming ROH On HonorClub show.

Featured below are complete spoilers from the taping.

ROH ON HONORCLUB SPOILERS (Taped On 5/8/2024) * ROH World Television Title Proving Ground: Kyle Fletcher [c] def. London Lightning



* Anna Jay def. Tara Zep



* Skye Blue def. Rachael Ellering



* Matt Menard def. Mike Bennett (w/ Matt Taven)

ROH airs at 7/6c every Thursday on HonorClub.