“The Black Beast” could be headed to WWE.

UFC Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis took part in a pre-fight press conference ahead of his fight against Rodrigo Nascimento in the main event of UFC on ESPN: Lewis vs. Nascimento on Saturday, May 11, 2024 in St. Louis, MO.

During the pre-fight presser, the wildly popular heavyweight MMA veteran revealed he is in talks with WWE right now.

“Yeah, we actually in talks right now,” Lewis said. “We’ve been talking for a few months now. I was supposed to go down there in February to check everything out.”

When asked what his finishing move might be if he were to become a pro wrestler, Lewis noted he would have to pattern himself after someone like WWE Hall of Fame legend Rikishi.

“It’d have to be something like Rikishi,” Lewis said. “Something like that, you might see it. Somehow, I like taking off my shorts so we might see something like that.”

Following his win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291, Lewis did the D-Generation X ‘crotch chop’ during his post-fight celebration. This led to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque reacting on X, referring to Lewis as a “WWE taunt expert.”