“Speedball” Mike Bailey is nearing the end of his TNA Wrestling contract.

The pro wrestling veteran recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an interview, during which he revealed he is in his contract year with TNA Wrestling.

“I’m making the most out of every opportunity given, this is my contract year,” Bailey said. “I’m doing everything I can to make the most of my time.”

He continued, “I’m glad I’m in a tag team right now–Speedball Mountain–with Trent Seven. I want those tag titles. I want every title.”

Bailey, 33, would go on to mention that while he’s had breakthrough moments in his career, he hasn’t come close to accomplishing everything he wants to yet.

“I feel like I’ve had breakthrough moments my entire career,” he said. “You still see the biggest stars in wrestling having breakthrough moments. Nic Nemeth is a fantastic example. He was doing one thing for many, many years, and now he’s doing something completely different.”

Bailey added, “I haven’t accomplished anywhere near what I want to do. While I love what I’m doing right now–it’s very fulfilling–it’s only one-tenth of what I plan on doing.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.