Three big matches have been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.
During Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that AEW Collision and AEW Rampage will air back-to-back on TBS, instead of TNT, this coming Saturday night.
Announced for the 5/10 episode of Collision at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada is Adam Copeland vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the TNT Championship, as well as Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club against the Top Flight duo of Dante & Darius Martin.
Additionally, AEW has confirmed the in-ring debut of Dynamite Kid’s nephew Tommy Billington, as he goes one-on-one against Dax Harwood of FTR.
