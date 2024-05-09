Anarchy in the Arena will return in “Sin City!”

As noted, AEW EVP Kenny Omega made an “important announcement” on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The announcement, which “The Cleaner” delivered from a hospital bed in the emergency room following the attack by The Elite on last week’s AEW Dynamite in his hometown of Winnipeg, was the return of Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024.

Scheduled for Sunday, May 26, 2024, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in the Las Vegas, Nevada, AEW Double or Nothing 2024 will feature Anarchy in the Arena with The Elite team of The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry squaring off against Team AEW.

Team AEW will consist of the FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, as well as two additional tag-team partners, which were revealed later in the show to be Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson.

Make sure to join us here on 5/26 for live AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 results from Las Vegas, NV.

.@KennyOmegaManX is tired of chaos, so he brings forth the anarchy… Anarchy At The Arena at Double Or Nothing#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qx6tXOqnWb — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 9, 2024