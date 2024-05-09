UPDATE: Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston have joined team AEW and will face The Elite at Double or Nothing.

Kenny Omega’s big announcement has been revealed.

The Cleaner cut a promo on this evening’s AEW Dynamite from a hospital bed, the result of his ongoing battle with diverticulitis plus the attack The Elite laid on him one week ago. Despite being out of action, Omega has decided to use his EVP power to book a match for the promotion’s upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas. He says that The Elite (Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry) will compete in the Anarchy In The Arena matchup. Their opponents? Team AEW, which consists of FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and two mystery opponents, who Omega says will reveal themselves later tonight.

Kenny Omega has a special announcement concerning The Elite and #AEWDoN. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/axn1f4kNs6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 9, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DOUBLE OR NOTHING:

AEW World Championship Match:

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Christian Cage

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

AEW International Championship Match:

Roderick Strong (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Anarchy In The Arena Match:

The Elite (Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry) vs. FTR & Two Mystery Opponents