The Mogul Embassy are no longer in the corner of AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured a face-to-face between Swerve and Christian Cage, who will be challenging the champ for the world title at Double or Nothing. The two traded a war of words as Cage and the rest of the Patriarchy moved toward the ring to put a beating on Swerve. However, the Mogul Embassy were backing their leader up, or at least they were until Cage got to them.

That’s right. Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony attacked Swerve, ripped his shirt, and sent him through a table. This end an alliance that began back in 2022. Prince Nana was nowhere to be seen so it’s safe to say that he’s still team Swerve…for now.

