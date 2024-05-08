AEW is back up north and let’s hope the crowd brings the heat!

AEW Dynamite 5/8/24

Quick shot of Adam Copeland in the back. House of Black, you wanted the Rated R Superstar? You got him, tonight… and it’s no DQ!

Live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada with Tony Schiavone and Excalibur on commentary, as Taz is recovering from knee surgery.

Match #1. Orange Cassidy vs. Trent

HOCKEY FIGHT. Cassidy follows Trent to the outside with a suicide dive and we’re off. Hard chops by Cassidy before sending Trent into the steel post outside the ring. We get a countdown clock to the Swerve and Christian faceoff in the top right corner, in a nice touch. Double leg by Trent as he pounds on Cassidy on the floor. Trent sends Cassidy into the guardrail but he jumps over it and it’s POCKET HANDS in the front row. The fight spills to the crowd and I can’t remember if the bell rang, but if it did, it’s been way more than ten seconds. Both men brawl through the stairs as Cassidy suplexes Trent on the hard floor. Trent tries a springboard from the crowd to the outside area but Cassidy trips the leg out and Trent lands HARD on the steel guardrail! Both guys now slowly make their way to the ring as Trent is up first. Flying knee by Trent but Cassidy eats in and responds with an Orange Punch! Both guys are down. Don Callis makes his way down to ringside as we go to commercial break. Both guys trade elbow strikes now, as it seems that Don Callis has joined the commentary table. Trent looks for the half-and-half suplex but Cassidy flips out, hits the ropes, and connects with the Satellite DDT. Orange kicks before stomping a mudhole in to Trent in the middle of the ring. Ground and pound by Cassidy momentarily, but he drops the elbow pad looking for the Orange Punch. Trent blocks it and sends Cassidy overhead with a half-and-half suplex. Jumping piledriver by Trent but neither man has gone for a cover in this match. This one’s personal, baby. A second piledriver by Trent. Cassidy looks to be out on his feet so Trent drills him with a Sexy Chucky Knee. Trent tries to rip the turnbuckle pad off but gets caught by the referee, however, Cassidy does the same on the other side. Trent charges Cassidy and Cassidy drags him chest-first into the exposed turnbuckle before rolling him up for the quick win!

Winner: Orange Cassidy

Rating: ***. Nice brawl here, although I can’t tell if there were rules in this match or not? Either way, I’m sure this is just the beginning of this feud.

After the match, Trent is seething and blasts Cassidy on the outside. Trent sets up the steel steps and picks Cassidy up… jumping piledriver on the steps! Trent drags Cassidy under the ring and catapults him onto the bottom steel! Trent isn’t done and he grabs a toolbox, but here’s Don Callis to get between the men and in essence, save Orange Cassidy. Kris Statlander is out now, too, as Cassidy leaves with Don Callis.

Kenny Omega is live via satellite from his hospital room. Omega won’t take what was done to him personally, because it was business. As an EVP, that would mean Omega has business to attend to first. May 26th is the five-year anniversary of Double or Nothing… The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry vs. FTR… and a few other guys… Anarchy in the Arena! Omega says that the other two guys that will be taking part in that match will reveal themselves tonight. Goodbye and…. goodnight!

Tony Schiavone welcomes Serena Deeb to the stage. Deeb is happy to be here and of course she’s excited to wrestle for the title, but the fans are saying Deeb won’t be able to defeat Toni Storm. Everyone loves Toni Storm, her included. Deeb wants to explain why losing at Double or Nothing is not an option. Deeb was out of the ring for 15 months after suffering three unprovoked seizures. The crowd is chanting… something, that distracts Deeb. After a series of tests, Deeb learned that the hardest part is you don’t know what causes the seizures. Deeb had time to reflect and the dream that stuck in her mind, was becoming AEW Women’s World Champion.

Enter Toni Storm.

Storm says she thought she was going to hear from her challenger, but all she heard was a charity case. Toni throws money at her and Deeb says that Toni needs to start giving an s. Storm says she doesn’t care what Deeb has gone through, not a single, solitary, s. Storm tries to attack Deeb from behind but Deeb drops her with a right hand.

Rocky Romero approaches Orange Cassidy in the trainer’s room. Rocky says Tony Khan told him if he wins tonight, he can have a trios title match, and he wants Cassidy on his team.

Match #2. Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron w/ Saraya

Shining Wizard by Cameron to start. Two count. May with some double chops in the corner and a spinning sidewalk slam. Running shotgun dropkick gets two. Cameron rolls to the apron where Saraya comforts her. May follows but gets high kicked and axe kicked through the ropes. Saraya takes liberties with May on the outside before rolling her back into the ring where she exchanges elbows with Cameron. Running elbow by May. Running elbow by Cameron. Sky High by May gets a two count. Jawbreaker by Cameron who looks for Eat Dafeet, but May catches the foot and floors her with a headbutt. May comes off the top with a big shotgun dropkick. May wants the running hip attack in the corner but Saraya pulls her out, only to get elbowed in the face. Cameron tries to steal the win with a quick cradle for two. May is up quick and finishes this one with MayDay.

Winner: Mariah May

Rating: **1/2. Really enjoying Mariah May lately. Cameron also had a good showing here, but May is on her way to the moon.

After the bell, Saraya and Cameron jump May, but Mina Shirakowa quickly makes the save. Spinning back elbow to Cameron and both women drink champagne.

Arbity Oura (I butchered this but I’ll fix it) is joined by Pac in the back. Pac says he’s not concerned with Death Triangle, but here’s the Bang Bang Gang! White says nobody cares about the Death Triangle and Pac couldn’t get the job done against Okada. Ya know who can beat Okada? Jay White. GUNS UP.

The Young Bucks are in the back and they throw to the next segment, which just happens to be Swerve and Christian Cage facing off. Swerve is here and he’s in a foul mood. And he feels like fighting. Swerve doesn’t blame Christian for doing what he did, since he’s done things like that too, and it’s because Swerve is at the top. Christian, bring the rest of the Adams Family down to the ring and let’s talk about this right now.

Enter The Patriarchy.

Christian runs down Edmonton and promises to take one thing from Swerve each week until the PPV. Christian says at the PPV he’ll leave Swerve with the only gold he’ll ever, his teeth. Unless, Christian decides to take it… tonight. Swerve said he hasn’t come alone, and here’s the rest of the Mogul Embassy! Swerve wants Christian to jump in the ring, but he won’t, because when Chrisitan gets uncomfortable… he says “I quit.”

Cage blasts Swerve from behind! The Mogul Embassy proceed to destroy Swerve in the middle of the ring. Powerbomb by Cage! The Patriarchy look on in delight, as Cage, Toa Leona, and Bishop Kaun put Swerve through the announcer’s table with a double team Razor’s Edge from atop the steel steps!

The Patriarchy stop by The Bucks on the way back and Christian says it’s been a pleasure conducting business with them. Also, it’s only the start of a beautiful working relationship.

Match #3. Jay White w/ The Gunn Club vs. Rocky Romero

Quick roll up by Rocky gets two. White bails to the outside and gets dropkicked off the apron by Rocky. Suicide dive by Rocky. Rocky with a few forever clotheslines but finds himself on the business end of a lariat. White looks for the sleeper suplex but Rocky counters with a victory roll for two. White has Rocky up on his shoulder and transitions to the Bladerunner, but Rocky counters with a rewind kick. Running Sliced Bread! Two count. White ducks a clothesline and lifts Rocky up… Bloody Sunday! Bladerunner and this one is over.

Winner: Jay White

Rating: **1/4. This was a sprint, but it sure was a fun one. Rocky went for the win every chance he could, underscoring the importance of the World Trios Championship shot that was on the line for the match.

After the match, The Bang Bang Gang attack Rocky… but here’s Pac to make the save.

Match #4. The Learning Tree vs. Mo Jabari & Harlon Abbott

Bill tosses Jabari across the ring before Abbott gets the tag… and he gets leveled with a clothesline. Avalanches in the corner for both men. Bossman Slam to Abbott. Chokeslam to Jabari. Chokeslam to Abbott. Jericho gives Bill the thumbs up and takes the tag. Judas Effect by Jericho. Finito.

Winners: The Learning Tree

Rating: NR. Okay, I’m in on the Learning Tree.

Jericho takes the mic and puts over Calgar–Edmonton. Whoops. YOU EFFED UP chants. Jericho thanks Shibata for the match last week and says they got the best rating on Cagematch. Jericho thanks Big Bill and says he’s learning. Tony Schiavone hits the ring to interrupt Chris Jericho and lets us know that Hook will be coming back next week on Dynamite.

Match #5. AEW TNT Championship: Adam Copeland (c) vs. Brody King