- Orange Cassidy vs. Trent
- Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron
- Chris Jericho & Big Bill vs.
- AEW TNT Championship: Adam Copeland (c) vs. Brody King
AEW Dynamite 5/8/24
Quick shot of Adam Copeland in the back. House of Black, you wanted the Rated R Superstar? You got him, tonight… and it’s no DQ!
Live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada with Tony Schiavone and Excalibur on commentary, as Taz is recovering from knee surgery.
Match #1. Orange Cassidy vs. Trent
HOCKEY FIGHT. Cassidy follows Trent to the outside with a suicide dive and we’re off. Hard chops by Cassidy before sending Trent into the steel post outside the ring. We get a countdown clock to the Swerve and Christian faceoff in the top right corner, in a nice touch. Double leg by Trent as he pounds on Cassidy on the floor. Trent sends Cassidy into the guardrail but he jumps over it and it’s POCKET HANDS in the front row. The fight spills to the crowd and I can’t remember if the bell rang, but if it did, it’s been way more than ten seconds. Both men brawl through the stairs as Cassidy suplexes Trent on the hard floor. Trent tries a springboard from the crowd to the outside area but Cassidy trips the leg out and Trent lands HARD on the steel guardrail! Both guys now slowly make their way to the ring as Trent is up first. Flying knee by Trent but Cassidy eats in and responds with an Orange Punch! Both guys are down. Don Callis makes his way down to ringside as we go to commercial break. Both guys trade elbow strikes now, as it seems that Don Callis has joined the commentary table. Trent looks for the half-and-half suplex but Cassidy flips out, hits the ropes, and connects with the Satellite DDT. Orange kicks before stomping a mudhole in to Trent in the middle of the ring. Ground and pound by Cassidy momentarily, but he drops the elbow pad looking for the Orange Punch. Trent blocks it and sends Cassidy overhead with a half-and-half suplex. Jumping piledriver by Trent but neither man has gone for a cover in this match. This one’s personal, baby. A second piledriver by Trent. Cassidy looks to be out on his feet so Trent drills him with a Sexy Chucky Knee. Trent tries to rip the turnbuckle pad off but gets caught by the referee, however, Cassidy does the same on the other side. Trent charges Cassidy and Cassidy drags him chest-first into the exposed turnbuckle before rolling him up for the quick win!
Winner: Orange Cassidy
Rating: ***. Nice brawl here, although I can’t tell if there were rules in this match or not? Either way, I’m sure this is just the beginning of this feud.
After the match, Trent is seething and blasts Cassidy on the outside. Trent sets up the steel steps and picks Cassidy up… jumping piledriver on the steps! Trent drags Cassidy under the ring and catapults him onto the bottom steel! Trent isn’t done and he grabs a toolbox, but here’s Don Callis to get between the men and in essence, save Orange Cassidy. Kris Statlander is out now, too, as Cassidy leaves with Don Callis.
Kenny Omega is live via satellite from his hospital room. Omega won’t take what was done to him personally, because it was business. As an EVP, that would mean Omega has business to attend to first. May 26th is the five-year anniversary of Double or Nothing… The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry vs. FTR… and a few other guys… Anarchy in the Arena! Omega says that the other two guys that will be taking part in that match will reveal themselves tonight. Goodbye and…. goodnight!
Tony Schiavone welcomes Serena Deeb to the stage. Deeb is happy to be here and of course she’s excited to wrestle for the title, but the fans are saying Deeb won’t be able to defeat Toni Storm. Everyone loves Toni Storm, her included. Deeb wants to explain why losing at Double or Nothing is not an option. Deeb was out of the ring for 15 months after suffering three unprovoked seizures. The crowd is chanting… something, that distracts Deeb. After a series of tests, Deeb learned that the hardest part is you don’t know what causes the seizures. Deeb had time to reflect and the dream that stuck in her mind, was becoming AEW Women’s World Champion.
Enter Toni Storm.
Storm says she thought she was going to hear from her challenger, but all she heard was a charity case. Toni throws money at her and Deeb says that Toni needs to start giving an s. Storm says she doesn’t care what Deeb has gone through, not a single, solitary, s. Storm tries to attack Deeb from behind but Deeb drops her with a right hand.
Rocky Romero approaches Orange Cassidy in the trainer’s room. Rocky says Tony Khan told him if he wins tonight, he can have a trios title match, and he wants Cassidy on his team.
Match #2. Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron w/ Saraya
Shining Wizard by Cameron to start. Two count. May with some double chops in the corner and a spinning sidewalk slam. Running shotgun dropkick gets two. Cameron rolls to the apron where Saraya comforts her. May follows but gets high kicked and axe kicked through the ropes. Saraya takes liberties with May on the outside before rolling her back into the ring where she exchanges elbows with Cameron. Running elbow by May. Running elbow by Cameron. Sky High by May gets a two count. Jawbreaker by Cameron who looks for Eat Dafeet, but May catches the foot and floors her with a headbutt. May comes off the top with a big shotgun dropkick. May wants the running hip attack in the corner but Saraya pulls her out, only to get elbowed in the face. Cameron tries to steal the win with a quick cradle for two. May is up quick and finishes this one with MayDay.
Winner: Mariah May
Rating: **1/2. Really enjoying Mariah May lately. Cameron also had a good showing here, but May is on her way to the moon.
After the bell, Saraya and Cameron jump May, but Mina Shirakowa quickly makes the save. Spinning back elbow to Cameron and both women drink champagne.
Arbity Oura (I butchered this but I’ll fix it) is joined by Pac in the back. Pac says he’s not concerned with Death Triangle, but here’s the Bang Bang Gang! White says nobody cares about the Death Triangle and Pac couldn’t get the job done against Okada. Ya know who can beat Okada? Jay White. GUNS UP.
The Young Bucks are in the back and they throw to the next segment, which just happens to be Swerve and Christian Cage facing off. Swerve is here and he’s in a foul mood. And he feels like fighting. Swerve doesn’t blame Christian for doing what he did, since he’s done things like that too, and it’s because Swerve is at the top. Christian, bring the rest of the Adams Family down to the ring and let’s talk about this right now.
Enter The Patriarchy.
Christian runs down Edmonton and promises to take one thing from Swerve each week until the PPV. Christian says at the PPV he’ll leave Swerve with the only gold he’ll ever, his teeth. Unless, Christian decides to take it… tonight. Swerve said he hasn’t come alone, and here’s the rest of the Mogul Embassy! Swerve wants Christian to jump in the ring, but he won’t, because when Chrisitan gets uncomfortable… he says “I quit.”
Cage blasts Swerve from behind! The Mogul Embassy proceed to destroy Swerve in the middle of the ring. Powerbomb by Cage! The Patriarchy look on in delight, as Cage, Toa Leona, and Bishop Kaun put Swerve through the announcer’s table with a double team Razor’s Edge from atop the steel steps!
The Patriarchy stop by The Bucks on the way back and Christian says it’s been a pleasure conducting business with them. Also, it’s only the start of a beautiful working relationship.
Match #3. Jay White w/ The Gunn Club vs. Rocky Romero
Quick roll up by Rocky gets two. White bails to the outside and gets dropkicked off the apron by Rocky. Suicide dive by Rocky. Rocky with a few forever clotheslines but finds himself on the business end of a lariat. White looks for the sleeper suplex but Rocky counters with a victory roll for two. White has Rocky up on his shoulder and transitions to the Bladerunner, but Rocky counters with a rewind kick. Running Sliced Bread! Two count. White ducks a clothesline and lifts Rocky up… Bloody Sunday! Bladerunner and this one is over.
Winner: Jay White
Rating: **1/4. This was a sprint, but it sure was a fun one. Rocky went for the win every chance he could, underscoring the importance of the World Trios Championship shot that was on the line for the match.
After the match, The Bang Bang Gang attack Rocky… but here’s Pac to make the save.
Match #4. The Learning Tree vs. Mo Jabari & Harlon Abbott
Bill tosses Jabari across the ring before Abbott gets the tag… and he gets leveled with a clothesline. Avalanches in the corner for both men. Bossman Slam to Abbott. Chokeslam to Jabari. Chokeslam to Abbott. Jericho gives Bill the thumbs up and takes the tag. Judas Effect by Jericho. Finito.
Winners: The Learning Tree
Rating: NR. Okay, I’m in on the Learning Tree.
Jericho takes the mic and puts over Calgar–Edmonton. Whoops. YOU EFFED UP chants. Jericho thanks Shibata for the match last week and says they got the best rating on Cagematch. Jericho thanks Big Bill and says he’s learning. Tony Schiavone hits the ring to interrupt Chris Jericho and lets us know that Hook will be coming back next week on Dynamite.
Match #5. AEW TNT Championship: Adam Copeland (c) vs. Brody King
Copeland looks for a fireman’s carry but King elbows the back of the head and neck before sending King to the outside. Copeland follows with a shoulder block through the ropes but he gets kicked in the chest and King guillotines him with a neckbreaker. The fight spills to the outside as King bounces Copeland’s head of the guardrail. Now the steps. Big chops by King as he finds a table underneath the ring. King sets Copeland up on a chair in the corner of the outside, but Copeland moves and King hits the guardrail in a full on crossbody! Copeland finds a steel chair and lays in to King on the outside. Copeland sets a chair up on the apron as both guys fight over, with Copeland eventually DDTing King on the chair! King is busted wide open now, as Copeland delivers some straight right hands to the face. Diving crossbody off the top by Copeland gets a two count. Copeland takes a chair and breaks a piece of the leg off before wedging the chair under the top turnbuckle in the corner, but he takes too much time and King levels him with a HUGE lariat. Copeland then gets sent head-first into the chair in the corner. Copeland reaches up and drags King to the mat, locking in the crossface with the chair leg through the mouth! King eventually escapes but Copeland now finds the table from earlier and sets it up at ringside. Both guys exchange clotheslines in the middle of the ring and everyone is down. Discus elbow by Copeland as he looks for the Death Valley Driver, but his legs give out and gets crushed under the weight of King. Cannonballllllll! King gets a two count. Piledriver by King in the corner as Copeland charges for a spear! Both guys roll to the apron and somehow Copeland manages to get King up on his shoulders… Death Valley Driver on the apron! King somehow gets to his feet and Copeland rolls in the ring, charges King, and spears him off the apron through a table! Copeland gets to the ring first and waits for King, who almost lifelessly rolls in
Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Adam Copeland
Rating: ****. What a fight.
After the match, King blasts Copeland from behind with a lariat. Kyle O’Reilly runs out from the back and fights King off, making good on his promise that he made to Copeland last week.
Mercedes Mone is here. Mercedes is ready to make her return to the sport that she loves. The best wrestle in AEW, and Mercedes thrives in that spotlight. Mercedes will be at the Celtics game tomorrow, and the Red Sox game on Friday, promoting AEW… but she’s ready. What Willow took from Mercedes… is time. Willow had the run of her career BECAUSE of Mercedes. Enjoy your time as champion Willow, because at Double or Nothing… Mone changes everything.
Lexi Nair is here with Adam Copeland and Kyle O’Reilly. Copeland says it’s a relief to have a friend like Kyle against a bad dude like Brody King. Kyle says he wants a favor, and that’s a shot at the TNT Champion in Vancouver on Saturday. Copeland wonders if that was Kyle’s plan from the start, well, well played. It’s a date… Saturday.
The Elite are here (it’s 10:03pm eastern btw), and they say they demanded an overrun. Okada says the Best Bout Machine says… get well soon. Speaking of unwell people, Matt says TK is the best boss and he hopes he gets well soon. The Elite never wanted to hurt AEW, they were here to make AEW a better place. The only reason that FTR made the save for Kenny is because they hate The Elite, not because they like Kenny. Good luck finding two guys with big enough balls to join FTR.
Enter FTR.
Dax said it wasn’t going to be easy finding two other guys, but after a bit of convincing…
Eddie Kingston has joined FTR to take on The Elite!
BRYAN DANIELSON HAS JOINED EDDIE KINGSTON AND FTR TO TAKE ON THE ELITE!
All four men make their way to the ring and square off Matt takes the mic and says “don’t even think about putting one finger on us” and a complete melee breaks out as we fade to black!
Final Thoughts: Now THAT is how you end a show. I don’t know if we needed a Mercedes promo and the Copeland/O’Reilly promo after the main event and before The Bucks segment, it kind of felt like they were trying to throw in as much as possible. The wrestling this week was fine, clearly the highlight was the main event. Up until the main event, the show was a little disappointing, however. serena Deeb isn’t going to be the good guy in her match with Toni Storm, no matter how sympathetic of a character she will be. No fault of her own, that’s just how good and entertaining Storm has been. Also, four out of five matches, the bad guys jumped the good guys after the bell, only for someone to make the save. That sort of thing loses its effectiveness real quick when we see it so often. The main event was entertaining of course and looks like it will lead us to Copeland vs. Black at the PPV. The Elite vs. AEW feels like it’s being hotshot a bit, but the crowd went nuts for Danielson and there’s a lot of fun to be had on the way to Double or Nothing. 7.5/10.