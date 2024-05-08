Ric Flair issues an apology.

The Nature Boy appeared on The MJ Morning Show on Q105 (courtesy of TMZ) this morning to discuss the infamous incident he got into at a Piesonas restaurant in Florida this past weekend. Flair tells the show hosts that he was wrong and apologizes for losing his temper, adding that he was so caught off guard and reacted poorly.

I was wrong for losing my temper. When I feel like I’m put in that area where I’m uncomfortable and all of a sudden everything just fell apart, I got upset. I was wrong for getting upset. I probably just should have just walked out the door, but it caught me so off-guard because we were having a wonderful time. Then all of a sudden … someone in their kitchen said I did something wrong in the bathroom and there’s no one there except me and him.

In case you missed it, the former 16-time world champion made headlines when video surfaced of him berating the staff at Piesonas staff after he got into an argument with the Kitchen Manager. He previously threatened to sue the restaurant, but has since come to his senses.

The footage of Flair being asked to leave can be watched below.