Bobby Lashley speaks about his relationship with CM Punk.

The Almighty One gave his thoughts on the Second City Saint during a recent chat with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge program. Lashley says that every interaction he’s ever had with Punk has always been positive so he has nothing but good things to say about him.

I know CM Punk, I don’t know him really well. I always make my opinion on someone based on my interaction with them. Ever since I’ve known CM Punk, every time when I talk to him, I’ve always had a positive conversation, everything like that. Nothing negative. If he said something behind my back to someone else? I don’t know about it. I don’t go into those kinds of dramas. So, he’s back.

Unfortunately for Punk, the Second City Saint got injured in the Rumble and will now miss WrestleMania 40. Check out Lashley’s interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)