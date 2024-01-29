NXT star Lola Vice recently joined Denise Salcedo for an in-depth conversation about her run with the company so far and what it has been like for her to work under WWE Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On Shawn Michaels:

Oh, he’s amazing. I learn so much from him. It’s just such an honor to be part of a company where my boss is Shawn Michaels, but every week, I just want to make him happy and give my best for his show.

The best advice she’s been given in NXT so far:

The best [advice she’s been given] is to be me. I don’t have to do more. I don’t have to do less. Be me, be who I am truly and that will come out with my character, which is what I do every week.

