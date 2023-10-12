Carlito is officially team SmackDown.

The former multi-time Intercontinental Champion made his WWE return at last weekend’s Fastlane premium live event, where he helped lead the LWO to victory over Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. While it had not been announced many fans assumed that Carlito would end up on SmackDown since that is the brand that the LWO had been featured on.

Well has since been confirmed as Carlito is now on the SmackDown roster page.

Carlito previously appeared for WWE at its Backlash premiumn live event.