Cody Rhodes reflects on a very heated moment between himself and CM Punk on the January 22nd edition of Raw.

The American Nightmare spoke about the promo battle, which came before this past weekend’s Royal Rumble event, during an interview with Adrian Hernandez. Cody says that the exchange with Punk was not only very real, but revealed the jealousies that live between them.

One of the things I really like about it is, it’s very real. My whole run since I’ve come back to WWE has been real. That’s the story I wanted to tell since I was eight years old. Last year at WrestleMania 39, didn’t get to finish it, trying to close the loop on it and finish it. My departure and going out and doing all those things that Punk had really inspired, Punk really did inspire them. But to be able to do them, and then when he comes back, there’s a natural bit of, I don’t know if there’s jealousy or tension. I feel like if you asked us both on our most honest day, are we jealous of each other, I might be a little jealous of him, and maybe he’s a little jealous of me. We just had very unique paths. We wanted to be the best, and that right now is really indicative of the whole [roster]. That was a very nice and real moment.

Cody Rhodes would eliminate Punk to win the Royal Rumble matchup. He will address his victory later this evening on Raw. Unfortunately for Punk, the Second City Saint got injured in the Rumble and will now miss WrestleMania 40. Check out Cody’s interview below.

