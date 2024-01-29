Tiffany Stratton has big goals in WWE.

The former NXT Women’s Champion made her Royal Rumble debut this past weekend in the big Rumble matchup, and performed fairly well and was one of the final competitors eliminated. During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, she says that she hopes to wrestle at another major WWE premium live event this year, naming SummerSlam or Bash in Berlin as potential spots.

I would love to wrestle on another big PLE. Maybe something like SummerSlam. Bash in Berlin would be amazing. Honestly, I’m so grateful to even just be here and be in the Royal Rumble and yeah just continue to get better with every rep I get on TV.

Stratton has constantly been one of the standout performers in NXT. It is not known if her appearance in the Rumble signals an official main roster call-up. Time will tell. Check out her full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)