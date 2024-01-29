Pat McAfee talks his Royal Rumble performance.

The former NFL superstar turned media analyst was present for the Rumble this past Saturday in Tampa, where he was a surprise entrant in the match, but quickly eliminated himself so he didn’t have to square off against Omos. During today’s Pat McAfee show McAfee joked that if he did win the Rumble, he would challenge Seth Rollins instead of Roman Reigns.

A lot of people just assume I would go right at the big Uce, Roman Reigns. Nope. Seth Fuckin Rollins, I’m coming at you pal. I don’t want to dance with Roman, and Seth has a knee (injury). By the way, (I) don’t deserve the opportunity, don’t desire the opportunity. Would love to watch everything that takes place. You pick Seth because of the knee thing, but Cody wants to finish the Universal (Title) story.

McAfee did have an unsanctioned showdown with The Miz at WrestleMania 39 and has wrestled for NXT and WWE before. However, it doesn’t appear he will be taking on The Visionary at the Showcase of the Immortals.

