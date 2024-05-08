Tonight’s NXT featured a combine that tested multiple female stars on the yellow-and-black brand’s strength, speed, and conditioning to determine who would challenge to become the first-ever NXT Women’s North American Champion. Twelve women finished on top and will now face each other in qualifying matches, with the winners going on to compete in a ladder match at NXT Battleground. The competitors and their scores can be found below.

Sol Ruca: Overall – 95

Thea Hail: Overall – 93

Jaida Parker: Overall – 91

Brinley Reece: Overall – 91

Michin: Overall – 91

Fallon Henley: Overall – 90

Lash Legend: Overall – 90

Ivy Nile: Overall – 90

Izzi Dame:: Overall – 90

Kelani Jordan: Overall – 89

Tatum Paxley: Overall – 88

Wren Sinclair: Overall – 86

The NXT Women's Combine was a display of absolute POWER #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/89XgWcZgVq — WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2024

20 Superstars competed in the NXT Women's Combine over the weekend… Here's our first inside look at what that entails as we inch closer to #NXTBattleground Qualifying Matches!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Go3eb46skt — WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2024

The results are in!@avawwe_ has announced the 12 superstars who will compete in the #NXTBattleground Qualifying Matches starting NEXT WEEK!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/uYvJhfT47G — WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2024

The qualifying matches begin on the May 14th edition of NXT. Matches announced so far are:

-Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame

-Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend.