Tonight’s NXT featured a combine that tested multiple female stars on the yellow-and-black brand’s strength, speed, and conditioning to determine who would challenge to become the first-ever NXT Women’s North American Champion. Twelve women finished on top and will now face each other in qualifying matches, with the winners going on to compete in a ladder match at NXT Battleground. The competitors and their scores can be found below.
Sol Ruca: Overall – 95
Thea Hail: Overall – 93
Jaida Parker: Overall – 91
Brinley Reece: Overall – 91
Michin: Overall – 91
Fallon Henley: Overall – 90
Lash Legend: Overall – 90
Ivy Nile: Overall – 90
Izzi Dame:: Overall – 90
Kelani Jordan: Overall – 89
Tatum Paxley: Overall – 88
Wren Sinclair: Overall – 86
The qualifying matches begin on the May 14th edition of NXT. Matches announced so far are:
-Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame
-Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend.