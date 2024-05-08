The road to WWE NXT Battleground 2024 continues next Tuesday night.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, five matches were announced for next week’s show, which will mark the second-to-last episode of the weekly two-hour program leading up to the WWE NXT Battleground 2024 show at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV.

As noted, qualifying bouts for the Women’s North American title ladder match will begin next week, with Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame and Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend scheduled.

Additionally, the NXT Heritage Cup will be on-the-line next week, as Charlie Dempsey of the No Quarter Catch Crew will defend against Tony D’Angelo of The Family.

Newcomer Je’Von Evans will lock horns with Noam Dar, and tag-team action will see Bronco Nima & Lucien Price of O.T.M. taking on Edris Enofe & Malik Blade.

