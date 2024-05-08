Alicia Taylor is ready for her move to the big-time!

As noted, WWE moved Alicia Taylor from NXT to SmackDown this week.

Taylor wrote the following via her Instagram page regarding the call-up:

Longest Reigning Champ of NXT. Thank you to the @wwenxt faithful that show support in #Orlando EVERY. SINGLE. WEEK. Thank you to my NXT family, HBK, Triple H, Bloom, @vicjosephwwe , the coaches, PC staff and everyone that has made NXT so incredibly special….since I walked through the doors in December 2018. NXT is left in good hands! BIG welcome to @austinmromero ️️️ Special shout out to my @wwe tag team partner and Day One Ish @joeprado39 And now…let the BLUE BRAND BEGIN!

#Smackdown … LFG!!!!!! #wwe #wwedraft #nxt #wwenxt #ringannouncer #wrestling #shawnmichaels #raw #sd

Reacting to the change is WWE NXT executive and WWE Hall of Fame legend Shawn Michaels, who wrote via X, “An irreplaceable part of the soundtrack for countless unforgettable WWE NXT moments, and now she’s bringing her unending passion to SmackDown. Alicia Taylor, thank you for everything you’ve brought to the NXT Universe… and congratulations on your next step! #WeAreNXT.”

Taylor included Michaels’ X post on her Instagram post.