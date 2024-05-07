A new tag team match has been announced for the May 8th edition of Dynamite.
Big Bill will be teaming with FTW Champion Chris Jericho at the event, which takes place from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. No opponents have been announced for the duo as of this writing.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:
-Adam Copeland defends the TNT Championship against Brody King
-Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta
-Swerve Strickland calls out Christian Cage face-to-face
-Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron
-We’ll hear from Serena Deeb
-Chris Jericho & Big Bill in action