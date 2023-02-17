Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio and announced a new signing to the company’s women’s division.

Delmi Exo is now a member of the MLW roster. She most recently competed for the Featherweight Championship at SuperFight 2023, but ended up losing to the champion, Taya Valkyrie. Exo originally debuted for MLW back in 2021 but was working elsewhere in that time.

Aside from MLW, Exo has competed for Beyond Wrestling, Ring of Honor, AEW, and indies all around the globe. She tweeted at the beginning of 2023 that she hopes to wrestle at least 100 times this year.