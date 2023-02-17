Sean Waltman has opened up about his past battles with addiction and his road to recovery.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with the New York Post about this subject while also promoting this Sunday’s WWE Legends biography on the nWo. He would go on to detail how he kept falling into a deeper hole, but would eventually climb out thanks to the support of those around him. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says whenever he thought he had hit rock bottom he would fall even worse:

Whenever I thought I finally hit bottom, or other people thought that, I would always prove myself and others wrong. I’d hit another bottom. It’s just one of those things where for me where for the longest time I wanted to want to be better. I just felt like, ‘What’s wrong with me for not actually being able to do this?’It just gradually happened for me. I can’t answer what rock bottom was. Because you would think hanging myself from the roof of my apartment in Mexico, or other really bad things, would be the thing that would do it — and they weren’t. I made progress but I would fall again.

How he finally came around to the right people and the right resources to get healthy and sober: