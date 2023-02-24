Jake Paul does have an interest in working in WWE.

The undefeated boxer spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, where he expressed his desire to work alongside his brother, Logan Paul, in WWE as long as it doesn’t interfere with his boxing career. Check out highlights from the interview below.

Says he would love to work with WWE but doesn’t want to get hurt like his brother Logan did:

We’ll see. I’m down. I just don’t want to get injured. My brother tore his MCL; it’s crazy out there. So, I just don’t want it to derail my boxing and all that, but I’m down. I love WWE. I love working with my brother. So that would definitely be something that could be on the horizon, for sure.

On his brother being a natural at wrestling:

He was literally perfectly made for that sport. It’s absurd. I don’t get it, and it looks like he’s been doing it for years. I don’t get it. It’s nuts, man.

How the Pauls aim to be the best at everything:

We always take everything we do very seriously and want to excel at it. That’s just how the Pauls do it. Whatever it is we set our mind to and get involved in, we want to be the best at it.

Full interview can be found below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)