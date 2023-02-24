Tonight’s No Surrender go-home edition of Impact Wrestling will open up with Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham vs. Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns in a non-title match.

It’s believed that tonight’s show will be headlined by the Monster’s Ball match with Crazzy Steve challenging X-Division Champion Trey Miguel.

Impact has also announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray in a Beat The Clock Challenge to determine who speaks first in their Busted Open Radio segment at No Surrender. Ray’s opponent has not been named, but Dreamer will face Jason Hotch

* Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Allysin Kay

* Deaner and Sami Callihan vs. Frankie Kazarian and Yuya Uemura

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for news from tonight's Impact.

