Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed WWE in 2000. Here are the highlights:

If Konnan didn’t fit the WWE:

“I have great respect for Charles, aka Konnan. He has a brilliant mind was a hell of a worker when he’s healthy. Great star, but we couldn’t find or didn’t maybe we didn’t look hard enough. We didn’t, we couldn’t find something that we thought would be a great fit for what he would need to be happy. Including money and a place on the card and things like that. You got to remember he’s an established veteran he’s a star he drew a lot of money in Mexico and he drew money in America, etc. Wherever he went he had good runs, but you know he would have been great to have around because he could help the guys, but Vince just wasn’t excited about that concept about that idea.