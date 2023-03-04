WWE remains interested in when AEW World Champion MJF will be free from his current contract.

We’ve noted how MJF often references his AEW contract expiring at the beginning of 2024, and how he’s said in interviews how he will go where the money is, and that there’s a “great bidding war” ahead between WWE and AEW when he is a free agent. Regarding the 2024 contract date, a new report from Fightful Select notes that there’s been absolutely zero confirmation on the actual date that MJF’s contract expires, but an extension that he signed in the early days of AEW did in fact have the deal expiring at the start of 2024. Regardless of when the deal actually expires, MJF has told anyone that asked the same thing he says on AEW TV and in interviews – that the contract expires at the beginning of next year.

This reportedly extends to WWE as well. One WWE talent has outright admitted that MJF said, “I’m looking forward to being there in 2024,” in an apparent reference to WWE. The talent noted that while MJF wanted them to think he was serious, they took the comments with a grain of salt. Word of MJF making these comments has made its way to other talents in WWE as well.

A WWE source said the company “obviously” has been and would be interested in MJF, if and when he was available, but that many within WWE aren’t even sure when his AEW contract is actually up, and are operating on assumptions, and what he’s told people. There’s been one, out of the people talking, that have actually heard from MJF that he’s extended his contract, but it is assumed by many.

It was reiterated that there is no confirmation on the actual expiration date of MJF’s contract, if he were to have signed an extension at any point.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.