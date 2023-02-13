The Knockouts World Tag Team Titles will be defended at Impact Wrestling No Surrender.

Last Thursday’s Impact saw Allysin Kay and Marti Belle of The Hex return to the company to attack Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz – Rosemary, Jessicka, and Taya Valkyrie. Father James Mitchell brought The Hex back to Impact as he’s not happy with Rosemary for leaving his stable.

Impact has now announced that Taya and Jessicka will defend the titles against Belle and Kay at No Surrender.

This will be the tag team debut for The Hex in Impact. They are former NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions. Belle last worked for Impact in August 17, 2017 at the TNA TV tapings, while Kay has been away from the company since working the Impact/GWN tapings on January 13, 2018.

The 2023 Impact No Surrender event will air live on Impact Plus on Friday, February 24, from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Countdown To No Surrender pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30pm ET on YouTube and Impact Plus, and the main card will begin at 8pm ET via FITE, Impact Plus, and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Rich Swann vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The Hex (Allysin Kay, Marti Belle) vs. The Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie, Jessicka) (c)

#1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way

Brian Myers vs. PCO vs. Rhino or Steve Maclin vs. Heath or Eddie Edwards

Winner earns a future shot at the Impact World Title.

The Bullet Club (KENTA, Ace Austin, Chris Bey) vs. Time Machine (Kushida, Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)

Frankie Kazarian vs. Big Kon

Countdown To No Surrender Pre-show Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw

Countdown To No Surrender Pre-show Match

Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey

