Elias has high praise for the Rock’N’Roll metal-head, Rick Boogs.

The Drifter spoke about Boogs during a recent interview on WWE Die Woche, where he wondered whether the two will cross paths in WWE, and if they do, whether they’ll be enemies or partners. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Compliments Rick Boogs and wonders if they’ll be friends or enemies:

Rick Boogs cracks me up, man. That guy is just such a wild character. I gotta say, personality-wise and energy-wise, we’re on two opposite parts of the spectrum here. He is a high-energy, metal guy. I’m very much just wanting to sit there and strum my guitar and relax a little bit. I do have a feeling we’re gonna cross paths. We’re both on Monday Night Raw. “So I don’t know if that means we’re gonna be tag team partners. We’re gonna be enemies. I’d rather not be, I’d rather keep things cool, but we’ll just have to see how it goes. See if he’s open to kind of learning from somebody that has been there before as a musical WWE Superstar and see where we go. But yeah, he entertains me. He’s a very entertaining guy, a high-energy guy.

Thinks he and Boogs would make a strong team:

I was actually teaming up with Matt Riddle for a little while. Then he got taken out by The Bloodline and those dreams kind of really shattered. Now, I see Rick Boogs is back on Monday Night Raw, he’s going to be doing his thing. We had a short interaction the other week after his big comeback. So I don’t know if the potential is there. I think — I’d love tag team wrestling. The real dream is to do it with Ezekiel but if not, who’s next? Maybe Boogs or something like that could be a great tag team.

