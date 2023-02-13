The latest episode of the hit AEW-affiliated series “Being The Elite” is now available on Youtube. The description reads, “The guys travel to El Paso for Dynamite, where they defend the Trios Titles against Top Flight & AR FOX.” Check it out in its entirety below.

Indie sensation Nick Wayne took to Twitter to comment on signing an AEW contract one year ago. He writes, “1 year ago today, marks the greatest day of my life @AEW.” Wayne was offered a contract by top superstar Darby Allin at a DEFY Wrestling event in Seattle, Washington. Check out his tweet below.