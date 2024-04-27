Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio and featured the opening of the 2024 Draft.

Michelle McCool and Torrie Wilson presented the picks for Raw and SmackDown in the second round. They are as follows:

-Randy Orton is the first pick of the second round and will remain on SmackDown.

-Bron Breakker is the second pick of the second round and will move to Raw.

-Nia Jax is the third pick of the second round and will move to SmackDown.

-Liv Morgan is the final pick of the second round and will move to Raw.

If you missed it…you can see the first round picks below.

FIRST ROUND:

-Bianca Belair goes first overall and is staying on SmackDown

-Jey Uso goes second overall and is staying on Raw.

-Carmelo Hayes goes third overall and is going to SmackDown. Hayes becomes the first NXT superstar to go in the first round.

-Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins is the final pick of the first round and is staying on Raw.