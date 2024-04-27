Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio and featured the opening of the 2024 Draft.
WWE Hall of Famer Bubba and D-Von Dudley presented the third round picks for the WWE Universe. They are as follows:
-LA Knight is the first pick of the third round and will be remaining on SmackDown.
-Ricochet is the second pick of the third round and will be remaining on Raw.
-Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Paul Heyman are the third picks of the third round and will be remaining on SmackDown.
-Sheamus is the final pick of the third round and will be headed to Raw.
If you missed it…below are the results to the first two rounds of the WWE Draft.
ROUND TWO DRAFT RESULTS:
-Randy Orton is the first pick of the second round and will remain on SmackDown.
-Bron Breakker is the second pick of the second round and will move to Raw.
-Nia Jax is the third pick of the second round and will move to SmackDown.
-Liv Morgan is the final pick of the second round and will move to Raw.
ROUND DRAFT RESULTS:
-Bianca Belair goes first overall and is staying on SmackDown
-Jey Uso goes second overall and is staying on Raw.
-Carmelo Hayes goes third overall and is going to SmackDown. Hayes becomes the first NXT superstar to go in the first round.
-Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins is the final pick of the first round and is staying on Raw.