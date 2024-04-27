Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio and featured the opening of the 2024 Draft.

-Carlito was revealed as the one who attacked Dragon Lee before WrestleMania XL. Carlito then attacked Rey Mysterio and Lee in the ring before fleeing.

-There was another Uncle Howdy tease on the show, this one coming during the Bron Breakker match with Cedric Alexander.

HERES AN UNCLE HOWDY TEASE WITH ONE OF THE MOST INSANE SPEARS EVER LMAOOOOO ‼️‼️‼️#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/M5WqJleLhj — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 27, 2024

-JBL and Teddy Long present the fourth round picks of the WWE Draft. They are as follows:

-AJ Styles is the first pick of the fourth round and will remain on SmackDown.

-Alpha Academy (Akira Tozawa, Chad Gable, Otis, Maxine Dupree) are the second picks of the fourth round and will remain on Raw.

-Andrade is the third pick of the fourth round and will remain on SmackDown.

-Kiana James is the final pick of the fourth round and will move from NXT to Raw.

-Karrion Kross and AoP attacked New Catch Republic.

IF YOU MISSED IT…HERE ARE THE FIRST THREE ROUND RESULTS:

ROUND DRAFT RESULTS:

-Bianca Belair goes first overall and is staying on SmackDown

-Jey Uso goes second overall and is staying on Raw.

-Carmelo Hayes goes third overall and is going to SmackDown. Hayes becomes the first NXT superstar to go in the first round.

-Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins is the final pick of the first round and is staying on Raw.

ROUND TWO DRAFT RESULTS:

-Randy Orton is the first pick of the second round and will remain on SmackDown.

-Bron Breakker is the second pick of the second round and will move to Raw.

-Nia Jax is the third pick of the second round and will move to SmackDown.

-Liv Morgan is the final pick of the second round and will move to Raw.

ROUND THREE DRAFT RESULTS:

-LA Knight is the first pick of the third round and will be remaining on SmackDown.

-Ricochet is the second pick of the third round and will be remaining on Raw.

-Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Paul Heyman are the third picks of the third round and will be remaining on SmackDown.

-Sheamus is the final pick of the third round and will be headed to Raw.

MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT WEEK’S SMACKDOWN:

-A-Town Down Under defends the WWE tag team titles against the Street Profits

-Authors of Pain vs. New Catch Republic

-Randy Orton is a guest on the KO Show