The 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournament is officially underway, with two brackets of the company’s top men and women superstars clashing to determine who is the King and Queen of WWE.

It was revealed on Raw that some of the matches will be taking place at WWE House Show events this weekend rather than air on television. Those would be the Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio opening round match and the Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega opening round match. However, Fightful Select now reports that WWE will air footage of those matches on Raw and SmackDown so fans can see who won. However, the full match in its entirety will not be aired on WWE’s end so if you hope to see the entire contest keep an eye out for fan-cams on social media.

If you missed Raw, here is who advanced in the first round of matches: Jey Uso, Ilja Dragunov, GUNTHER, IYO SKY, Zoey Stark, and Lyra Valkyria.