WWE NXT Results 5/7/24
The WWE Performance Center
Winter Park, Florida
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs
– NXT Women’s Combine Segment
– Shayna Baszler w/Lola Vice vs. Karmen Petrovic w/Natalya
– The Supernova Sessions With Special Guest: Trick Williams
– Michin vs. Arianna Grace
– Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Chelsea Green For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship
Checkout Episode 411 of The Hoots Podcast