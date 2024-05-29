AEW passes along some gifts to the Inside the NBA crew.
The popular basketball program, which features Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal, were presented with custom AEW Championship belts. They were also given mini-championship belts to be worn as accessories with their sneakers.
On @NBAonTNT
AEW World Tag Team Champions @youngbucks gifted AEW Championship sneaker belts
AEW gave Undefeated AEW Wrestler/NBA Legend @SHAQ, @TheJetOnTNT, Charles Barkley, @Money23Green + @TurnerSportsEJ, their own @AEW World Title belts!#AEWDynamite: TONIGHT on TBS pic.twitter.com/3YqLg2x0jo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2024
Shaq previously appeared and wrestled for AEW back in 2020, where he teamed with Jade Cargill to face Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.