AEW passes along some gifts to the Inside the NBA crew.

The popular basketball program, which features Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal, were presented with custom AEW Championship belts. They were also given mini-championship belts to be worn as accessories with their sneakers.

Shaq previously appeared and wrestled for AEW back in 2020, where he teamed with Jade Cargill to face Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.