Jake Hager has entered the free agent market.

BodySlam.net was first to report the news that AEW star Jake Hager’s contract has recently expired, and that he did not re-sign with All Elite Wrestling, effectively making him a free agent.

Additionally, it was noted that the decision was believed to be mutual.

Hager joins Mark Henry and in a couple of days, Arn Anderson, both of whom let their contracts with AEW expire.

We will keep you posted.