Jerry “The King” Lawler speaks on his future in pro-wrestling.

It was reported over the weekend that The Hall of Famer’s broadcasting contract with WWE came to an end, an understandable decision by the company following Lawler’s stroke back in 2023. The King himself recently spoke with PW Insider about his health, where he revealed that his career with WWE is most likely over.

One other thing that a lot of people wonder about, my career has probably ended with the WWE and that’s it’s just one of those things that goes with my getting over with all the stuff that happened with the stroke and it was my, my just sitting behind a desk and doing it commentating on a match again was the extremely difficult.

Regarding his health, Lawler says he still has setbacks from his stroke but is feeling as good as he’s ever felt.

I’m doing fine doing very good and thanks for asking about my health. it’s been quite a bit of controversy there about my health. I’ve had some health problems going back about seven months now. I had a stroke spent some time getting over that and But I feel like now I feel like it feels like a good time to get back out on the road again a bit. So that’s what I’m starting off with this big event in Evansville. Day to day, physically for me is feeling good. Getting around my house, everything’s fine and dandy, but just the little things that that I take me longer to do some things than I used to But as far as look and feel I feel and feel as good as I ever did.

PW Insider reported that Lawler is still under a legends deal with WWE. He appeared for the company last year when Raw was in his hometown of Memphis.