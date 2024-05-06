An update on ‘Absolute’ Ricky Starks.

The AEW star suffered a scary stinger back in March during the tag team title tournament and has been out of action ever since. Starks, who has emerged as one of the fastest rising stars in AEW, was backstage at AEW’s recent programs in Jacksonville, Florida. PW Insider reports that he was there getting himself checked out by medical officials. He has yet to return to television.

Shorty after the injury occurred Starks took to social media and wrote, “I’m all good.” Wrestling Headlines would like to wish the former AEW tag champion and FTW Champion a speedy recovery.

