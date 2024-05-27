Plans have been set for MJF’s return at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 for quite some time.

Fightful Select is reporting that AEW and MJF have both been aware well ahead of time of the plans for his return to take place at the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In recent weeks, MJF wore a brace on his shoulder to throw some people off the tracks who may have been expecting a return. Whether or not he underwent the shoulder operation is unknown.

As noted, MJF was legitimately injured heading into his last match at the AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view in December, where he dropped the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe, ending his record longest reign in company history.

The nature of Adam Cole’s severe injuries dictated the creative in many ways over the past year, with the ramifications still being felt.

At one point there were plans for a significant match between the two last year, although it obviously never took place. It is worth noting Cole spoke of his return and recovery from his injury at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024, and even got physical during the segment.

Mikey Rukus has prepared additional MJF themes, including the orchestral version played during his return segment on Sunday night.

There have already been significant creative plans to enter MJF into a top program immediately now that he is back.

As he made clear during his promo segment at the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view, MJF is under a new multi-year, lucrative contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Most of the AEW talent roster expected MJF back tonight heading into the show. The plan was for him to fly to another city away from Vegas and be driven to the show to try and avoid being seen at the airport.