The Brood is “#AllElite.”

Just not all in the same group.

All three members of the original group worked the same show for the first time in a long time on Sunday, as pro wrestling legend and former WWE Superstar David “Gangrel” Heath” made a surprise appearance in the Barbed Wire Steel Cage TNT Championship match between Adam Copeland and Malakai Black.

Near the finish of the match, we see Copeland and Malakai end up on the floor outside of the cage. We hear fans barking and the commentators point out that can only mean one thing. Out comes Brody King and Buddy Matthews next to a bloody Malakai. They stop and turn and walk over to Copeland as Malakai looks shocked and the crowd roars. They end up clotheslining Copeland down and beating him up.

Back inside the barbed wire cage, The House of Black have Copeland on his knees and they put a barbed wire crown over his head with his arms pulled to each side like a crucifixion. The crowd gasps at that. Before they can do anything, the lights go out and turn dark red like during Copeland’s entrance. Music plays. Up through the ring pops Gangrel, David Heath. He spits blood at The House of Black guys and hits Impalers on anything that moves.

The House of Black guys end up knocking Gangrel down and Copeland takes over. He gets the barbed wire thorn crown off his face, nearly ripping his eyes out in the process. He puts it on Malakai and uses it as he stretches him with his submission finisher cross-face for the win. He and Gangrel have a cool moment as Copeland’s regular “On this day …” theme plays in a cool memorable moment to wrap up the post-match scene.