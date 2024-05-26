Will Ospreay explains the verbal shots he took at WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H on an episode of AEW Dynamite back in April.

The Aerial Assassin went viral when he responded to The Game’s comments about him not wanting to endure “The Grind” in WWE, which prompted Ospreay to stated that the only reason Triple H was in charge was because he “grind’d the boss’s daughter.” While many in the wrestling world thought it was just a playful jab, some took Ospreay’s words the wrong way.

Ospreay addresses these comments during an interview with Adrian Hernandez on his Unlikely podcast. He says that the jabs were playful, and that he really likes Triple H and WWE and wishes people would not be tribalistic over such things.

It is what it is. Everyone sent it to me and people were saying — people within the company were saying, ‘Yeah, that was about you.’ I’m over it now. I’ve said my bit. And the thing is, my thing was just like funny. Everyone I feel like took it way too personally. All these old f*cks that like have a podcast and they think they know everything. I couldn’t give a f*ck about these guys, man. As soon as it was said, I fired back. And it should just be done. At the end of it, no harm done. And the thing is, I f*cking like Triple H, man. I like Triple H. It was a little bit hard hearing that sh*t. I was nothing but respectful in all the f*cking talks, man. I have my own mission, I have my own objectives, I have my own goals. Just because it doesn’t fit in with your things, that doesn’t mean people should be firing [shots] my way. I come from a generation — you fire one at me, I fire one back.

Ospreay will challenge Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship at this evening’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. You can check out his full interview below.

