Another injured star in town for AEW Double or Nothing.

Top company star Wheeler Yuta is backstage for tonights show. The former ROH pure champion has been sealing with concussion issues and has not wrestled since January. Yuta was originally scheduled for the BlackPool Combat Club’s visit to CMLL last month but was pulled from the event and replaced by Matt Sydal.

The report does not specify if he just visiting or if he will be making his return. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on the story. Don’t forget to follow along with our Double Or Nothing Coverage this evening.

(H/T Fightful Select)