WWE recently announced that Las Vegas would be the host of WrestleMania 41 in 2025. The news, although exciting, was shocking as the previous rumored city was said to be Minneapolis. PW Insider has released a report today revealing what other cities WWE was looking into for future Manias and how that outlook changed once Endeavor acquired them.

Before Endeavor took over, WWE had eyed New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Orlando for upcoming events. This was the brainchild of John Saboor, who was WWE’s EVP of Special Events at the time. However, Saboor left the company last year to join Full Sail University. Minneapolis threw its hat in the ring with a significant bid, seemingly on track to host an event, until Endeavor stepped in. Post-acquisition, the focus shifted to Las Vegas, especially given Endeavor’s strong ties with Sin City through UFC.

With the change in ownership, Orlando and NOLA are no longer guaranteed venues for future events. The decision on Wrestlemania sites now hinges primarily on the financial benefits WWE can reap from rights fees and bids from interested markets and governments.

If London is willing to pay up, WWE President Nick Khan and his team will be open to the idea. Their priority is maximizing profits from every possible revenue source, leaving behind any old plans or traditions in pursuit of financial gains.