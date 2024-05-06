The legacy of Ric Flair’s final match only continues to grow.

The Nature Boy wrestled for the last time two years ago at the age of 73, where he and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Flair spoke about the night during a recent interview with on the JAXXON PODCAST. He recalled passing out a few times in the match, something he attributed to dehydration. However, Flair reveals that in a doctor’s visit last year, he was told that he may have suffered a real-life heart attack during the bout.

Yeah, I trained (for my last match), I got in the best shape, ever since I was 20 years old, and then I had a heart attack during the match. I had a heart attack during the match. A lot of people didn’t (know). I didn’t know myself until about six months ago because I went and got a — I go to the heart doctor like every six months because I’ve got the pacemaker, right? And they put that on me when I was real sick, not because I had a problem with my heart, but because they couldn’t get over the fact that my heart rate was so low, but it was from all of those hour-long matches and all that cardio. I used to do 500 free squats every day. 500 free squats, 500 push-ups every day. Because not every town you went to, these little towns, (not) all of ‘em had a gym, right? Or I would do the deck of cards or I would do step-ups on a chair. So my heart rate was always like 48. It drove people nuts that it was so slow. So they put that on me and then I went to get what’s called a calcium scan which I’d never had before, because a couple of guys died in our business of heart issues so, it kind of scared me so I went and I blew a number on that and the guy, you know, they give you the nuclear stress test, shoot you with the dye, put you on the treadmill, everything, right? So it’s two days of three hours of testing and this is six months ago. The guy takes me in and if you look at your heart like a round pie, there’s a piece of my heart right here, this big, it’s black, it’s gone. The guy said, ‘You’ve had a heart attack in the last two years.’ I said, ‘I never hurt.’ He said, ‘Have you passed out in the last two years?’ And during my last match, I passed out three times, and I thought it was because I was dehydrated. So I went in the locker room, I was with Kid Rock and Taker. I just drank two bottles of Gatorade and went back out to Kid Rock’s place all night long. But I had a heart attack. It didn’t hurt, no, none. I feel great, that’s my problem. I’m sure I’m just gonna fall off a chair one day (he laughed). They’re gonna say, there he is. Get that little son of a b*tch up out of here.

Fans who attended the final match were apparently enamored by the matchup. However, the broadcast didn’t do Flair too many favors as many thought his age played too much of a factor. Despite calling it his last match Flair has continued to be physical in his few brief appearances in wrestling, including some spots in AEW. Check out his full interview below.

