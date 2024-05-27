Some people think AEW has too many titles.

Tony Khan doesn’t appear to agree.

During the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 post-show media scrum on Sunday night in Las Vegas, Nevada, the AEW President spoke about interest he has had in introducing AEW Mixed Tag-Team Championships.

The topic came up when Khan was asked about the possibility of adding AEW Women’s Tag-Team and/or AEW Women’s Trios Championships to the company.

“We’ve talked about that [Women’s Tag Team or Trios divisions], have talked about a lot of potential additions in terms of championships,” Khan said. “I think right now we have some really strong rivalries emerging amongst the World Championship, the TBS Championship, and also with ROH — you can’t deny that ROH has great champions now.”

Khan continued, “There’s a lot of great things happening in AEW and ROH in the men’s and the women’s divisions. I think it is definitely something that could be very good possibilities down the line. But we’re also still really trying to build the depth back to I think the strongest it’s ever been. There was a point, All Out ’21, where I was coaching the Casino Battle Royale and we had 21 women in that battle royal as well as a great Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander championship match. And I think that was, top to bottom, up until now, the deepest the division’s ever been. And a lot of the great people from that match have been out or injured for various reasons and not with us. I think we’re going to keep getting more and more depth back and the division’s going to keep getting stronger and stronger. I think those are both very interesting championships. I also think something different we could do here that I’ve had interest in would be Mixed Tag Team Championships. I think we have a lot of people that are aligned. I think a lot of people would be interested in that too. That’s different than what other major promotions have, and I think that would set AEW apart. So I’m also interested in Mixed Tag Team Championships.”

Check out the complete AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 post-show media scrum with Tony Khan and others via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.