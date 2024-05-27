Shotzi is on the road to recovery.

On Monday morning, the women’s wrestling star, who has been on the sidelines from WWE, surfaced on social media with an update on her status.

The WWE Superstar revealed that she is in Mexico to undergo stem cell treatment to heal her back, which she injured over two years ago.

“In Mexico to finally get the stem cells I have been wanting since I hurt my back 2 and 1/2 years ago,” she wrote via Instagram. “Realizing that my knee injury is giving me the opportunity to finally heal my back has been a huge silver lining.”

She continued, “Thank you RejuvStem Clinc & Wellness. Thank you Universe. I am forever grateful. Here is to wrestling pain free when I come back! But first coconuts and cenotes!”

Shotzi has been on the sidelines from WWE after she suffered a torn ACL in a match against Lyra Valkyria on the February 13, 2024 episode of WWE NXT. She was told she would be out of action for nine months.