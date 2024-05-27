The Young Bucks’ new shoes are a success.

As noted, AEW EVPs and members of The Elite, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson announced the launch of their new Reebok Pumps this month.

The shoes have already sold out locally at the Champs Sports establishment in Las Vegas, Nevada ahead of Sunday night’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

During the PPV, it was announced that the Reebok Pumps will be available on the Champs Sports website starting today, Monday, May 27, 2024.

In an update, The Young Bucks have announced brand new AEW World title belt shoes.

They will be released on May 29, 2024.